The sights and sounds of Melbourne Park are finally here, with Novak Djokovic back in Europe after the trials and tribulations of the past 10 days.

Crucially, we now have a grand slam to cover and both the men’s and women’s tournaments have a captivating feel layered with variety throughout each draw. This has seldom been the case in grand slams for almost two decades, given the prominence of several legendary players in this era, meaning the next fortnight has enormous potential.

Without the deported Djokovic and injuries depriving us of the majestic strokes of Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Dominic Thiem and Karolína Plíšková, there could be an element of surprise this year in the player who lifts the trophy.