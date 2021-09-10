Season three of Succession? Yes, the wait is almost over. It’s exciting to see all the good telly coming our way this autumn after a bit of a lull since The White Lotus and Love Island ended. Both TV shows embodied the summer holiday vibe, which is sadly nearly over. But luckily, there is so much to look forward to.

The return of Jesse Armstrong’s madly dysfunctional Roy family drama Succession on Sky Atlantic next month is enough to make anybody jump for joy. Also, true-crime drama Landscapers, also in October on Sky Atlantic, stars The Crown’s Olivia Colman alongside Fargo’s David Thewlis as a couple involved in a double murder – it’s written by Colman’s husband Ed Sinclair.

Jack Thorne’s Help – a social care crisis drama set during Covid, which is out next week on Channel 4 – stars Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer as a care worker who strikes up a close relationship with a patient suffering from early-onset Alzheimer’s, played by Stephen Graham.