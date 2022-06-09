Boris Johnson is still dusting himself down after a bruising battle with backbench Tory rebels and the humiliating no-confidence vote “victory”, which saw 41 per cent of his own MPs try to get rid of him.

No 10 officials are said to believe that the prime minister is “through the worst” of Partygate and can now concentrate on the uphill fight to regain some degree of public popularity – safe in the knowledge that he cannot face another confidence vote for 12 months.

But is the PM really safe from further leadership challenges in the year ahead? Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee that decides on confidence ballots, raised a few eyebrows on Thursday when he discussed a “possible” change in the rules.