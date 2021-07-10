The prime minister has been mocked for wearing an England football shirt over his normal shirt and tie, and mocked again for standing on a huge England flag in the street outside No 10. Then he was mocked some more, for holding up a smaller St George’s flag with the front door of 10 Downing Street festooned in bunting in the background.

The mockery seems to wash over him like water off a duck’s back, while the images remain in the memory, irresistibly identifying Boris Johnson with the nation’s sporting obsession. As Patrick O’Flynn observed in The Spectator, it doesn’t seem to matter that the prime minister looks ridiculous, or that he knows nothing about association football. He understands the power of images, and is better at deploying them than his rivals, who for these purposes include Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss as well as Keir Starmer.

Starmer is a genuine football fan, and the photos of him watching the semi-final in a Belfast pub were authentic, but they lacked the cartoonish quality that makes Johnson’s so memorable.