Yet another U-turn. After insisting for months that the government wouldn’t import EU lorry drivers to deal with the shortage, Boris Johnson has now ordered the issue of 5,000 short-term visas.

It won’t do much good, because as Priti Patel, the home secretary, pointed out, there is a lorry driver shortage across Europe, so there probably aren’t that many drivers who want to work here but can’t.

But the prime minister has got to the point where he thinks it is more important to be seen to be doing something about the crisis, even if it’s ineffective, than to stand by the principle of Brexit, which is to shut our labour market to EU competition. The headlines have got so bad that Johnson thinks it is worth offending hardcore Brexiteers in order to be seen to be getting a grip on the problem.