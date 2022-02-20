Boris Johnson refused to answer on Partygate 17 times. Voters won’t be impressed

The PM’s evasion in a BBC interview on Sunday is unlikely to endear him to the public, many of whom already feel that they’ve been gaslit over Partygate, writes Harriet Williamson

Sunday 20 February 2022 21:30
<p>Nine out of 10 readers told us at the end of January they think Boris Johnson should resign</p>

(PA)

In an excruciating BBC interview with Sophie Raworth on Sunday morning, the prime minister refused to answer questions on rule-breaking Downing Street parties a whopping 17 times in just 11 minutes.

Johnson was asked what happened, whether parties took place at his flat, whether he was ashamed of his actions and whether he was burying his head in the sand about the issue. He dodged the questions, oscillating between attempting several subject changes and simply refusing to answer.

The PM also wouldn’t commit to resigning if he is found to have broken lockdown laws by the police.

