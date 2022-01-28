Nine in 10 say Boris Johnson must go, finds Independent readers poll

Boris Johnson should resign in the wake of the Partygate scandal, an overwhelming majority of readers of The Independent have said.

A readers’ poll found that around 90 per cent believe the prime minister should go after admitting to attending a gathering in the garden of Downing Street during the first lockdown in May 2020.

The poll was launched two days after the prime minister apologised in the House of Commons for attending the gathering has been running for a fortnight.

The question put to readers was: “Should Boris Johnson resign?”

The options given were Yes, No and Not sure. Details of the Partygate revelations were given above.

Of 891 respondents, 797 said Yes, giving a majority of 89.5 per cent.

Since the poll launched details of more parties in Downing Street have emerged, including a birthday party for Mr Johnson during lockdown restrictions in June 2020.

Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into several events in No 10 over potential breaches of coronavirus laws.

Several Conservative MPs have joined opposition parties in calling for the prime minister to resign, with one former minister saying "a serving prime minister investigated by the police is a national embarrassment".

His cabinet has backed him and say questions over his position must wait until the publication of a report into party allegations by Sue Gray, a senior civil servant.

Mr Johnson said he would publish Ms Gray’s report when it is completed and would make a statement to MPs about its contents.

But key details of the report will be redacted as police have asked Ms Gray to remove key details of potential illegality – citing a need not to prejudice their investigation.

The negative effect of party relevations on the public perception of the prime minister and his government have been reflected in severa polls since December, when details first came to light.

Days before The Independent’s poll was launched, a separate Savanta ComRes poll found that two-thirds of voters thought Mr Johnson should resign.