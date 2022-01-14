Senior Tories are calling for Boris Johnson to resign despite his apology for attending a boozy party in the garden of Downing Street during the first Covid lockdown in May 2020.

The prime minister told the House of Commons this week that he thought the gathering, billed by his own principal private secretary as a "bring your booze" event, was "work" related.

But the explanation was not enough to satisfy Douglas Ross, Tory leader in Scotland, who said Mr Johnson's position was "no longer tenable" after his belated apology during Prime Minister's Questions.

Ruth Davidson, former leader in Scotland; William Wragg, vice chair of the influential 1922 Committee; Sir Roger Gale and Caroline Nokes are among the other names calling for the PM to quit.

Most cabinet members have now backed Mr Johnson to continue, at least until the formal investigation into Downing Street parties has concluded, although Liz Truss, the foreign secretary and Rishi Sunak, the chancellor - both touted as potential successors to the PM - waited until late in the evening to voice their support.

Several Tory MPs are rumoured to have sent in letters of no confidence to the 1992 Committee, although the number falls far short of the 54 required to trigger a leadership contest.

That, coupled with the fact that Johnson has said he will not resign, means there is currently no mechanism to remove him from office.

