It is astonishing how quickly the all-powerful leader is forgotten. At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday I looked down from the press gallery and was surprised to see Boris Johnson was still there, being opposed by someone else from the distant past. After days of intense speculation about Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, we seemed to have slipped into an eddy in the space-time continuum.

Suddenly, Johnson is history. He knows the drill. The diaries and memoirs will flood the market. Alastair Campbell published a Bowdlerised edition of his diaries (the rude bits about Gordon Brown taken out) the moment Tony Blair stood down. Professor Jon Davis and I started the “Blair Years” course at Queen Mary University of London a year later. Blair waited for Brown to clear the runway before he published his memoir, and his legacy has been fought over ever since.

Johnson has a book about Shakespeare to finish, and is expected to sign a deal for his memoir soon – the speculation is that he might get £3m for it, less than the £4.6m Blair earned (and gave away) for A Journey. On the evidence of his speeches and his book about Churchill, Johnson’s memoir will be a fitfully good read, but I doubt that it will change people’s minds much about his record in government.