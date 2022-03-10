Wouldn’t we rather hear advice from Tony Blair than David Cameron?

They were both the future once, but what is interesting is that Tony Blair has re-overtaken David Cameron to become relevant again. Both former prime ministers have been offering their advice to their successors this week, but one of them, I humbly submit, was more useful than the other.

Cameron was interviewed by Andrew Marr yesterday on LBC, whereas Blair has submitted himself to interrogation by Michael Sheen, the actor who has played him three times, for the New Statesman.

Cameron, as the more recent leader, had to spend more of his interview defending his record, as Marr asked him about a Russian donor who paid £160,000 to play tennis with him. Cameron’s defence was robust. “It’s a giant red herring to suggest that Russian money somehow influenced policy against Putin in Russia,” he said. “We had a far tougher policy than other countries. Go and ask the Baltic ministers and prime ministers; ask the Poles; ask the people who sat in the room with me in the European Council knowing I was their strongest ally, in building a really robust case, to hold Putin to account.”