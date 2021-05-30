Boris Johnson has announced a new national flagship or, as he says, the “first vessel of its kind in the world, reflecting the UK’s burgeoning status as a great, independent maritime trading nation”.

Although the ship may not be ready for another three to four years, it would be expected to be in service for around 30 years. It would be crewed by the royal navy.

Labour has been swift to point out that the cost of the project – which the prime minister has repeatedly thrown his support behind in recent years – would be better spent on other elements of the economy. The shadow treasury chief secretary, Bridget Phillipson, has said that the government needs to layout exactly how the ship will help boost trade. Some estimates have put the cost at up to £200m.