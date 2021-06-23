Walking around Cornwall’s Newlyn Harbour in shoes and a shirt at 5am, I felt about as out of place as I looked. All around me, fishing boats were coming in or going out to sea. Big men – brawn and boots and no bloody nonsense – were hauling catches into the adjacent market. The whole atmosphere was flesh and rope and blistered hands. And there was I, a soft city lad, calling into boats: “Excuse me, I’m a journalist: what do you chaps think of Brexit?”

Safe to say, I was given pretty short shrift. Until, that is, I got to Graham Nicholas. The skipper of the Girl Pamela – a four-hand, 37ft crabbing vessel – listened sceptically as I told him I was writing a piece for the fifth anniversary of the EU referendum and then he asked his own question: “Have you ever been on a fishing boat, son?”

I had not.