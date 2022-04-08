When the Covid-19 pandemic reached British shores just over two years ago, the wedding industry was one of the first – and ultimately one of the hardest – industries to be hit.

Weddings were postponed, then cancelled, then rescheduled for two years in the future. A wedding I’m going to this weekend was originally scheduled for October 2020 and they’re just now saying their vows, 18 months on.

Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest child of a Spice Girl and a footballer, was one of those who was forced to delay their nuptials.