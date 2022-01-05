A year since the Capitol insurrection, Republicans remain confused and divided

Today marks a year since the storming of the US Capitol by Trump-supporting rioters, and it promises to be one heck of an occasion. Despite the fact that the former president canceled his own planned speech earlier in the week – reportedly after even prominent commentators on Fox News and members of the Republican Party started balking at the idea of “number 45” so clearly commemorating the occasion as a noteworthy, perhaps celebratory, event while the rest of the world looks on in horror – plenty will be said by even bolder members of the far right. Well-known firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene (her of the “Jewish space lasers”) will be making a short speech to supporters at one event; Steve Bannon will be hosting another.

This is a difficult day for the so-called Grand Old Party, which used to pride itself on perennially being on the “sensible” side of history. Rioters on January 6th last year were seen to erect a makeshift gallows and call for the execution of their own former vice president, Mike Pence. Just this week, Republican congressman for Texas Dan Crenshaw opined that Marjorie Taylor Greene must be “a Democrat or an idiot”. And Former Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a former friend of Joe Biden and a well-respected Republican before the difficult Trump years, has spent the past few days clearly struggling with the anniversary. On Wednesday, he said Senate Democrats were “distasteful” for pushing voting rights bills on and around January 6th. He also tweeted, with little sense of irony, that he thought Democrats were planning “a one-party takeover of our democracy”.

Of course, the people who ran into the Capitol in Washington, DC with weapons and bizarre costumes were the ones who seemed to take real issue with democracy, considering their stated aim was to stop the certification of a democratic election. Though many carried pro-police “Blue Lives Matter” flags, the mob viciously attacked members of the Capitol Police force, maiming and traumatizing some and killing one (additionally, two later died by suicide). Altogether, 140 officers from both the Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington sustained injuries that ranged from concussions and a heart attack to broken fingers and bruises. Protesters, too, were injured and one – Ashli Babbitt, an ex-veteran from California who had professed her belief in the QAnon conspiracy theory – was shot and killed during the insurrection as she tried to breach the Capitol.