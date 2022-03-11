The biggest celebration at the Oscars? It’s the return to normal after Covid
There is plenty of hype surrounding Hollywood’s biggest night of the year – along with glaring flaws, writes Charlotte Cripps
It’s that time of year again – Oscar fever is in the air. But this time Hollywood’s biggest night is not set against the backdrop of a roaring pandemic.
The Academy Awards returns to its usual home of LA’s Dolby Theatre on 27 March and we are now rolling out informative pieces daily: actors who won the most Oscars, the oldest living Oscar winners, and predictions for this year’s winners.
There is plenty of hype – including the glamorous nominees luncheon earlier this week – along with glaring flaws. The Academy Awards is being called out for its lack of diversity this year, with just one female director nominated in a sea of men – Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog.
