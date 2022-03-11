The biggest celebration at the Oscars? It’s the return to normal after Covid

There is plenty of hype surrounding Hollywood’s biggest night of the year – along with glaring flaws, writes Charlotte Cripps

Friday 11 March 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Despite the return to its usual home, the Academy Awards is being called out for its lack of diversity this year</p>

Despite the return to its usual home, the Academy Awards is being called out for its lack of diversity this year

(Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

It’s that time of year again – Oscar fever is in the air. But this time Hollywood’s biggest night is not set against the backdrop of a roaring pandemic.

The Academy Awards returns to its usual home of LA’s Dolby Theatre on 27 March and we are now rolling out informative pieces daily: actors who won the most Oscars, the oldest living Oscar winners, and predictions for this year’s winners.

There is plenty of hype – including the glamorous nominees luncheon earlier this week – along with glaring flaws. The Academy Awards is being called out for its lack of diversity this year, with just one female director nominated in a sea of men – Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog.  

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in