hanks to Sergio Aguero’s lack of penalty-taking prowess there was only one champion of England crowned this weekend.

Manchester City’s men have to wait before they are finally mathematically over the line in the Premier League, but Chelsea’s all-conquering women are already there.

A second consecutive Women’s Super League title was inked into the record books on Sunday, resoundingly put there with a 5-0 win over Reading at Kingsmeadow.