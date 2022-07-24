Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

I’m going on my first holiday in three years – and the climate guilt is real

I try to do my bit when it comes to aligning my lifestyle with my planet-conscious values so couldn’t I please just enjoy one little holiday, asks Harriet Williamson

Sunday 24 July 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>I should’ve booked a UK staycation instead, and temperatures are not too different from those in the Med this summer</p>

I should’ve booked a UK staycation instead, and temperatures are not too different from those in the Med this summer

(Getty)

It’s been three years in coming, but I’m finally going on holiday. My hand luggage requirement-compliant suitcase is packed, I’ve purchased the requisite tiny bottles of toiletries, and I’m ready to set my automatic out-of-office reply on email.

Am I excited? Hell yes. Do I also feel conflicted and more than a little guilty? Also hell yes.

Donnachadh McCarthy, the author of our climate column, wrote recently about having “zero sympathy” for travellers caught up in airport chaos. He describes holiday flights as a “criminal” due to the impact they have on the planet, and calls for them to be banned.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in