How’s your great British summer of chaos coming along? Me? It’s going fantastically, in terms of chaos, disruption, dysfunction and general frustration. I’m not sure it’s even worth planning a trip to Asda, such is the state of the nation. I might make it to the end of my very small back garden I guess. At least it’s been quite sunny there recently.

First, and by far the most significant contributor to my personal frustration, is that I still haven’t got a passport. I applied in late February to have mine renewed, for which I received an acknowledgement. So they arrived OK. Obviously sympathetic to the post-pandemic, post-Brexit pressures on HM Passport Office, I left it for a few weeks. Then another few weeks. Then I looked around on the website and it said not to bother connecting them because it will just make matters worse. So I left it again. By last month I found a way to ask if they could look into the delay.

After another week they said that my case would be passed on to an examinations team to be “expedited”. Three weeks on and I’m still waiting for my new Brexit blue passport, made in, I believe, Poland to materialise. I’ve been without a passport (also handy for proving ID) for five months now.

I don’t think my experience is unusual.

And it stands in stark contrast to the statement by Boris Johnson: “To the best of my knowledge, everybody’s getting their passport within four to six weeks.” House of Commons, 25th May 2022.

It’s also at odds with what the Welsh Secretary, Simon Hart, told MPs: “Passport applications from Wales may be handled at all Passport Office processing sites throughout the UK. Between March and May, 98.5% of UK applications were completed within the published processing time of 10 weeks.” House of Commons, 6th July 2022.

And from Kevin Foster, junior Home Office Minister: “The vast majority of applications continue to be processed within 10 weeks; in fact, over 90% of applications were issued within 6 weeks between January and March 2022, despite the much-increased demand. HM Passport Office also provides an expedited service where an application from the UK has been with it for longer than 10 weeks; 42 applications have been expedited under these criteria since 31 March.” House of Commons, 27th April 2022.

I may be one of the unlucky 1.5 per cent or whatever who wait for even longer periods than ministers refer to, but I suspect not.

Even if I had a passport I’d need a Covid certificate for some destinations. And if I had one of those, I’d still face airlines cancelling flights at short notice, strikes causing more delays, and big queues at some EU airports where they’ve decided not to conveniently pretend Brexit was all a bad dream.

How about a continental driving holiday? Maybe not with 9 hour delays around Dover in the heat and with no comfort break facilities. There’s always home isn’t there? A nice vibrant city break or a trip to the seaside. Maybe not, though, if the rail strikes are anything to go by.

In the grand scheme of things, missing a fancy foreign holiday isn’t the end of anyone’s world, but I now look back even more fondly on the Blair era, where everything worked, inflation was low, there were plenty of jobs, there weren’t routine shortages, the hospitals were busy but not collapsing, an ambulance would turn up if you rang 999, a GP would see you, and the climate was temperate and the summers equable and pleasingly damp.

Not everything that’s gone wrong is due to Brexit, but it has knackered the economy and caused labour and supply shortages. Too many of our problems are down to the historic mistake of 2016.

There a sense of malaise about Britain now, a feeling that nothing much works very reliably for very long, we’re helpless in the face of rampaging inflation, there’s too much talk of war, our politicians are a bit more corrupt and useless than usual, there’s an extreme bitterness about public debate, and there’s seems no end in sight to the misery.

Even the weather is unreal, an uncomfortable, sweaty real sign of climate change. We’re not having some national nervous breakdown, at least not yet, but our national crisis of confidence is intensifying. Things will get worse before they get better. And I can’t even flee the country.