Dover traffic - live: French authorities blamed for four-hour queues as ‘critical incident’ declared
Busiest travel weekend since 2019 kicks off as school holidays begin
As “frantic Friday” kicks off, with millions of Brits expected to travel this weekend as the school holidays begin, journeys are already being beset by issues across the country.
Those attempting to travel by ferry to France from Dover are being warned of waits of four hours or longer, with the port blaming the French for “woefully inadequate staffing”.
The port reported earlier this morning that the roads to the Port (A2 /A20) “are extremely busy with freight and tourism”.
One traveller said they were moving “50 metres per hour” and tweeted: “At this rate it’ll be 34 hours before I get to the port!”
Motorists are also being warned about congestion on the M25 around London and the A303 through Wiltshire, while fuel protesters are expected to hit key routes including the M4, M5, M32 and A38.
Trains are currently running smoothly, but airports are seeing a high number of passengers today, with an easyJet flight to Milan already cancelled from London Gatwick in the early hours of this morning.
Foreign Office taking delays ‘very seriously'
Foreign Office minister Graham Stuart told Times Radio: “I hesitate not least as a diplomat, now as a foreign minister, to condemn our French counterparts. They have struggled with staffing just as we sometimes struggle with staffing.
“But I know that everything is being done and I was part of a cross-Whitehall ministerial meeting yesterday looking at this, seeking to make sure that we used our ambassador in Paris, Dame Menna Rawlings. She has been in touch with her counterparts, we’ve had ministerial contact with the French home minister.
“So we’ve been taking this very seriously. Inevitably at this time because of the massive increase in the numbers of vehicles there are some delays.”
Brexit making everything take longer
Our travel correspondent Simon Calder has pointed to influence of Brexit on the chaos at the port of Dover.
“Since Brexit it’s been necessary to have every single passport stamped at Dover ... and as a result of that everything takes much longer,” he told Good Morning Britain.
“They [French authorities] needed to staff up, but the Port of Dover say you just haven’t put enough people on duty. Already we’ve been warned of four-hour waits to get through French border control.”
French authorities have ‘caused’ backlog at Dover, says minister
Foreign Office minister Graham Stuart has said the government was trying to resolve the congestion at Dover – but said it was French authorities’ “problem”.
“We have been working closely with French authorities, because it’s their staff, who have the ability to cope and process people, that’s caused the backlog,” he told Sky News.
Mr Stuart said the French authorities had added three additional booths at Dover. “We’ve worked with them to get those staffed up,” he said.
The minister added: “It’s not a Border Force problem, as such, it is the French authorities. All we can do is continue to work with them to make sure their technology and people are in place, and we can get these queues reduced as quickly as possible.”
Port of Dover declares ‘critical incident'
The Port of Dover has declared a “critical incident” this morning, as drivers have been stuck in queues in excess of four hours.
In a damning statement, the Port blamed French authorities for the situation, saying “woefully inadequate staffing” was the root cause of the problems.
“We are deeply frustrated that the resource at the French border overnight and early this morning has been woefully inadequate to meet our predicted demand and even more deeply regret the consequences that will now be felt by so many,” it said in a statement.
“We have shared traffic volumes in granular detail with the French authorities in order that these volumes can be matched by adequate border resource. The Dover route remains the most popular sea route to France and France remains one of the key holiday destinations for British families.
“We know that resource is finite, but the popularity of Dover is not a surprise. Regrettably, the PAF resource has been insufficient and has fallen far short of what is required to ensure a smooth first weekend of the peak summer getaway period.”
Port of Dover attacks French for ruining start to holiday getaway
‘’We are deeply frustrated that the resource at the French border overnight and early this morning has been woefully inadequate,’ says port
Ferry companies tell customers to allow four hours to check-in at Dover
Several ferry companies operating out of Dover port have warned passengers travelling with them today to allow four hours to complete the check-in and border control process.
DFDS Ferries, which sails from Dover to Calais and Dunkerque, tweeted: “Please allow four hours to complete the check in process and border controls at the port.”
P&O Ferries is reporting that delays are currently “in excess of four hours”, adding: “Please arrive prepared for a prolonged wait. Carry snacks and additional water with you.”
One traveller said they were moving “50 metres per hour”, while another tweeted: “Sat in lanes waiting to get to border control. Zero movement.”
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog. We’ll be sharing all the latest updates as the great summer getaway gets underway.
