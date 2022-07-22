Protesters are calling for more action to tackle the cost of fuel (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Fuel price protesters are expected to bring chaos to key UK roads by holding up traffic during the busiest summer getaway weekend in years.

Slow-moving convoys are once again set to hit motorways and A roads across the country to call for more action to slash the soaring cost of petrol.

It comes weeks after the last protest, which saw around dozen arrested for driving slower than authorised.

Demonstrations are believed to be planned nationwide, including in Birmingham, Cardiff, Liverpool, London and Manchester, according to information shared on the Facebook group for Fuel Price Stand Against Tax, who are understood to be behind the protests.

Avon and Somerset Police warned motorists that “slow-moving roadblocks” were planned on parts of the M4, M5, M32 and A38 on Friday morning.

Schools have been breaking up for summer holidays this week, with the fuel price demonstrations expected to cause even more disruption on an already busy day for roads.

