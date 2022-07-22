Fuel protest - live: Chaos expected on roads as slow convoys hit summer getaways
Demonstrations set to hit M4, M5 and M32 in morning
Fuel price protesters are expected to bring chaos to key UK roads by holding up traffic during the busiest summer getaway weekend in years.
Slow-moving convoys are once again set to hit motorways and A roads across the country to call for more action to slash the soaring cost of petrol.
It comes weeks after the last protest, which saw around dozen arrested for driving slower than authorised.
Demonstrations are believed to be planned nationwide, including in Birmingham, Cardiff, Liverpool, London and Manchester, according to information shared on the Facebook group for Fuel Price Stand Against Tax, who are understood to be behind the protests.
Avon and Somerset Police warned motorists that “slow-moving roadblocks” were planned on parts of the M4, M5, M32 and A38 on Friday morning.
Schools have been breaking up for summer holidays this week, with the fuel price demonstrations expected to cause even more disruption on an already busy day for roads.
Full story: Fuel protests to block rush-hour traffic
Fuel protests set to erupt across the country are threatening to wreak havoc on Britain’s major roads.
Southwest England is likely to be hit with some of the worst blockages, with Avon and Somerset Police today warning motorists that “slow-moving roadblocks” are planned on parts of the M4, M5, M32 and A38.
Emily Atkinson has the full story:
Fuel protests to block rush-hour traffic on major roads across UK on Friday
Police are urging drivers to make alternative plans for travel
Police share message on protests
The protests are expected to cause particular disruption on the M5 today.
Here is what Avon and Somerset Police have to say:
What message is RAC giving drivers?
An RAC traffic spokesperson has just been asked about the planned protests on Sky News.
“I’m afraid, I think later on this morning into the afternoon, there is likely to be impact,” Rod Dennis said.
The spokesperson said an “important stretch” of road where the M4 and M5 meets near Bristol has been pinpointed as somewhere expected to see disruption from protests.
“There is likely to be some impact on drivers heading south there into the early part of the afternoon,” he said.
Mr Dennis also said the M25 looked set to miss the worst of the fuel protests, but was picking up most of the holiday congestion.
“The message for drivers is you've got to leave early - if you're watching this and you haven't left yet nd you've got a long journey planned, I think expected this to take longer than you would normally expect.”
Protests expected to make traffic jams even worse on busy day
Fuel price protests are set to make traffic jams even worse during what is expected to be the busiest summer getaway in at least eight years.
Avon and Somerset Police warned motorists that “slow-moving roadblocks” are planned on parts of the M4, M5, M32 and A38 on Friday morning.
An image posted on Facebook group Fuel Price Stand Against Tax suggests demonstrations will be held “nationwide”, including in Birmingham, Cardiff, Liverpool, London and Manchester.
With most schools in England and Wales breaking up for summer this week, the RAC said an estimated 18.8 million leisure trips are planned in the UK between Friday and Monday.
That is the most since the company began tracking summer getaway numbers in 2014.
PA
Good morning and welcome to our coverage of fuel price protests expected on UK roads today.
