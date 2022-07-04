File image: Traffic jams are expected amid protest over rising fuel prices (PA )

Police have warned of “serious disruption throughout the day” as protesters across the UK prepare to block motorways in a demonstration over high fuel prices.

Drivers were advised to reconsider their journeys and remain at home if possible as major roads in various parts of the country face traffic jams on Monday amid the protests calling for a cut in fuel duty.

Protesters will target mainly three-lane motorways and aim to achieve slow-downs on two lanes, leaving the fast lane free, according to FairFuelUK founder Howard Cox.

The protests are understood to be organised via social media under the banner Fuel Price Stand Against Tax.

Organisers are expected to block the Prince of Wales Bridge crossing between England and Wales, while disruption is also possible in Essex and Gloucestershire.

The government said while it understands people are struggling with rising prices and have a right to protest, “people’s day-to-day lives should not be disrupted” and warned that traffic delays “will only add to fuel use”.