Fuel price protests - live: Drivers urged to stay home as major disruption likely across UK
Organisers are expected to block the Prince of Wales Bridge crossing between England and Wales
Police have warned of “serious disruption throughout the day” as protesters across the UK prepare to block motorways in a demonstration over high fuel prices.
Drivers were advised to reconsider their journeys and remain at home if possible as major roads in various parts of the country face traffic jams on Monday amid the protests calling for a cut in fuel duty.
Protesters will target mainly three-lane motorways and aim to achieve slow-downs on two lanes, leaving the fast lane free, according to FairFuelUK founder Howard Cox.
The protests are understood to be organised via social media under the banner Fuel Price Stand Against Tax.
Organisers are expected to block the Prince of Wales Bridge crossing between England and Wales, while disruption is also possible in Essex and Gloucestershire.
The government said while it understands people are struggling with rising prices and have a right to protest, “people’s day-to-day lives should not be disrupted” and warned that traffic delays “will only add to fuel use”.
Gwent Police says protests are expected to take place on the major road networks between 7am and 7pm on Monday.
They said organisers had indicated an intention to block the Prince of Wales Bridge, with the protest starting on the M4 at Magor services, junction 23A eastbound, and junction 20 of the M4 westbound.
Chief Superintendent Tom Harding said he would encourage drivers to reconsider their journey, consider working from home and avoid the area where possible.
Bristol Airport advised travellers to allow extra time for their journeys.
“The protest will likely affect the M5, M4 and the two crossings to Wales. Please allow extra time if travelling to or from the airport.”
Gloucestershire Police said protests are likely to affect the A48, causing travel disruption in the Gloucester and Forest of Dean areas.
Demonstrators ‘have reached the end of their tethers’, says FairFuel founder
FairFuelUK founder Howard Cox says his organisation is not involved in the action, but he is "fully supportive" of the demonstrations so long as they are conducted legally.
Mr Cox told the PA news agency: "I totally support their protest because people have reached the end of their tethers at the moment."
He said other countries had cut fuel duty by more than the UK and asked "why the hell are we not doing it here?"
Mr Cox called for a cut of at least 20p, and warned that protests will continue if not.
He said: "There is an appetite (for such protest). If the Government don't actually deliver on this, I think there's going to be some serious escalation of protests."
Police urge drivers to stay at home ahead of the protests
Good morning! Welcome to The Independent’s live blog with all the latest updates as protesters across the UK prepare to block motorways in a demonstration over high fuel prices. Stay tuned!
