Is Thatcher now the only leader Conservatives feel a real sense of pride in?
You would have to be at least 61 to have voted for Thatcher for the first time, which is pretty much the average age of a Tory activist, writes Andrew Woodcock
Following the battle for the Tory leadership succession over the past few weeks has sometimes felt like living in a time warp.
A lot of the time, the focus has appeared on how each of the candidates compares to Margaret Thatcher, a premier who was first elected 43 years ago, left office 32 years ago and died almost a decade in the past.
While the country agonises over the impact of soaring energy and food bills, evidence of climate change in a sweltering heatwave and growing evidence that trade barriers with the EU are harming the economy, the contenders for the Tory crown seem to have other priorities.
