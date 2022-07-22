Following the battle for the Tory leadership succession over the past few weeks has sometimes felt like living in a time warp.

A lot of the time, the focus has appeared on how each of the candidates compares to Margaret Thatcher, a premier who was first elected 43 years ago, left office 32 years ago and died almost a decade in the past.

While the country agonises over the impact of soaring energy and food bills, evidence of climate change in a sweltering heatwave and growing evidence that trade barriers with the EU are harming the economy, the contenders for the Tory crown seem to have other priorities.