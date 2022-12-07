The dust has settled on Cop27. Here’s what we can make of its failures
Little was done to more dramatically cut the carbon emissions heating the planet, writes Louise Boyle, who travelled to Sharm-el-Sheikh last month for the summit
It’s been a few weeks since the final gavel came down on Cop27, the United Nations’ annual climate conference, held this time around in Sharm el-Sheikh.
I travelled there with my colleagues, Saphora Smith and Stuti Mishra, to report on how the world is progressing in its bid to cut planet-heating greenhouse gas emissions and protect the most vulnerable from a worsening spiral of floods, fire, storms and drought.
It was, in short, a mixed bag.
