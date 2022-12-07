The dust has settled on Cop27. Here’s what we can make of its failures

It’s been a few weeks since the final gavel came down on Cop27, the United Nations’ annual climate conference, held this time around in Sharm el-Sheikh.

I travelled there with my colleagues, Saphora Smith and Stuti Mishra, to report on how the world is progressing in its bid to cut planet-heating greenhouse gas emissions and protect the most vulnerable from a worsening spiral of floods, fire, storms and drought.

It was, in short, a mixed bag.