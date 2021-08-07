This reads a little like a despatch from the future: “The euphoria so many of us felt as the vaccines took hold dissipated swiftly.” In fact, it is more a line from our past, because it is from Andrew Sullivan’s weekly post from the US, which I find one of the best ways of keeping up with how American politics feels from inside the beast.

The US is behind the curve on the Delta variant, and is experiencing the alarm about the rise in infections that we went through about a month ago.

Sullivan, a conservative who supported Barack Obama and who went to school with Keir Starmer, is a brilliant observer, whether you agree with him or not. And what was striking about his latest snapshot was how similar US and British politics are. Our pandemic cycles are slightly out of sync; and they have a government of the main party of the left; and yet so much is the same. They have the same debates about mask-wearing and vaccine passports as we do, and similar fluctuations in public approval of their government’s handling of the virus.