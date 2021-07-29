The path out of the Covid-19 pandemic is a winding one
What had been intended as a triumphal march towards “freedom day” has resembled a stomach-churning tightrope walk, writes Andrew Woodcock
Walking through the Palace of Westminster, I have noticed something I find truly momentous.
They are peeling the “two-metre distancing” stickers off the floors of the corridors, lobbies and tea-rooms where MPs, advisers and journalists mingle.
It may mean nothing, but the sight gave me more confidence than anything I’ve seen at a government press conference that the people in authority are starting to feel genuinely confident that we are finally on our way out of the pandemic.
