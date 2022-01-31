England and Australia thrilled cricket fans in Women’s Ashes Test
The more of these matches women’s cricket gets, the better, writes Ben Burrows
“Easily the best test match of women’s cricket history” was the verdict. Now comes the question of what it could mean for the game going forward.
England and Australia thrilled cricket fans on Sunday with a box office climax to their one-off Women’s Ashes Test, where a rollercoaster contest ended in a draw after a scarcely believable final day’s play.
Australian captain Meg Lanning set the scene for what was to come with an attacking declaration, pulling her side in just before tea on the fourth day and setting England 257 to win.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies