“Easily the best test match of women’s cricket history” was the verdict. Now comes the question of what it could mean for the game going forward.

England and Australia thrilled cricket fans on Sunday with a box office climax to their one-off Women’s Ashes Test, where a rollercoaster contest ended in a draw after a scarcely believable final day’s play.

Australian captain Meg Lanning set the scene for what was to come with an attacking declaration, pulling her side in just before tea on the fourth day and setting England 257 to win.