The period around Christmas and New Year is always somewhat slow for political news – at least for the UK and the US, with both parliament and congress being out of session.

Not that there isn’t plenty for politicians to be thinking about, from the extreme cold across significant parts of America – expertly covered by our team in the US – to the cost of living crisis the UK is facing.

However, the quieter time has got me thinking about what is to come, a year of political jostling as both nations prepare for significant election events in 2024. In the US, a presidential election. In the UK, a general election (which is due to be held before January 2025). While there has already been talk of tactical voting in the UK, as my colleague Adam Forrest, reports – in the US, attention has focused on Donald Trump.