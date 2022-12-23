✕ Close January 6 panel chair says Trump ‘broke the faith’ of US elections in final session

The House committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol released its final report late Thursday, outlining why it has recommended Donald Trump and others face criminal charges over the insurrection.

Ahead of the release, the panel released a trove of transcripts from 34 Trump supporters and allies – including Roger Stone, Alex Jones, and the leaders of far-right groups the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers – who pleaded the Fifth during all or at least part of their interviews.

Following that initial release, transcripts of Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony to the committee were also published giving insight into how Trumpworld reacted to the prospect of the investigation into January 6 and backing up and adding to much of what she said at the public hearing earlier this year.

Meanwhile, in addition to the transcripts, Mr Trump’s tax returns were also released after the House Ways and Means Committee voted Tuesday to publish six years’ worth of records. It emerged that the Internal Revenue Service failed to audit Mr Trump during his first two years in the White House. The House has since passed legislation on IRS audits of presidents.