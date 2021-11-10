Today, 10 November, is the 150th anniversary of one of the greatest foreign news scoops ever reported.

It was not only breaking 1871 news, but was one of the great Victorian tales of derring-do (and disregard for many others), which has long passed into folklore.

It was also one of the greatest foreign reporting achievements: for 10 November is the day that Henry Stanley found missionary, explorer and anti-slave trader David Livingstone in Tanzania and – allegedly – greeted him with the remark: “Dr Livingstone, I presume?”