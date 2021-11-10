‘Dr Livingstone, I presume?’: Today marks the 150th anniversary of one of the greatest scoops ever reported
The day the dogged Henry Stanley found explorer David Livingstone in Tanzania has passed into folklore, writes David Harding, with sceptics still digging over the details of what happened between the pair
Today, 10 November, is the 150th anniversary of one of the greatest foreign news scoops ever reported.
It was not only breaking 1871 news, but was one of the great Victorian tales of derring-do (and disregard for many others), which has long passed into folklore.
It was also one of the greatest foreign reporting achievements: for 10 November is the day that Henry Stanley found missionary, explorer and anti-slave trader David Livingstone in Tanzania and – allegedly – greeted him with the remark: “Dr Livingstone, I presume?”
