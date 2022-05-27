A stretched travel industry equals stressed-out travellers

And relax: those stories of months-long passport renewals are nonsense. We know that because the prime minister told the House of Commons on Wednesday, in a little-noticed exchange, that: “Everybody’s getting their passport within four to six weeks.”

How did that happen, then? Boris Johnson revealed: “We’re massively increasing the speed with which the Passport Office delivers.” But – and I know you will find this hard to believe – the prime minister was mistaken.

A government spokesperson later told me: “The latest figures show that over 90 per cent of applications have been completed within six weeks.” Which is not quite the same as “everybody”. The traditional waiting time for a straightforward passport renewal was three weeks prior to April 2022, at which point ministers began to warn holidaymakers to allow 10 weeks due to a surge in applications.