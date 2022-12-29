Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Could 2023 be the year the Lib Dems turn it all around?

Going into 2023, the Liberal Democrats have good reason to be quietly optimistic about making progress, writes Jon Stone

Thursday 29 December 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Ed Davey may not be in government any time soon but he has a chance to rebuild the party’s shrunken parliamentary group</p>

Ed Davey may not be in government any time soon but he has a chance to rebuild the party’s shrunken parliamentary group

(PA)

While The Independent has always covered the Liberal Democrats fairly, they have struggled to get on the agenda elsewhere given the political fireworks of the past 12 months.

Lib Dems are rarely on the airwaves, have lost their traditional third party role, and their headline polling figures are nothing to write home about.

You may be left asking what has happened to them, and where they are going. Yet going into 2023, the Liberal Democrats have good reason to be quietly optimistic about making progress.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in