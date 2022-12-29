While The Independent has always covered the Liberal Democrats fairly, they have struggled to get on the agenda elsewhere given the political fireworks of the past 12 months.

Lib Dems are rarely on the airwaves, have lost their traditional third party role, and their headline polling figures are nothing to write home about.

You may be left asking what has happened to them, and where they are going. Yet going into 2023, the Liberal Democrats have good reason to be quietly optimistic about making progress.