When it comes to football, most politicians may not know the difference between a diamond formation and a flat back-four, but they certainly know what a bandwagon looks like when it hoves into view.

As England’s drive to the Euro 2020 final has progressed, it has been comical to observe the efforts of Westminster’s unathletic denizens to associate themselves with the national team’s success.

All seem convinced that a carefully-staged photo op or a tweet laden with St George’s flag emojis is the key to ensuring that a little of the glamour of the beautiful game rubs off on them.