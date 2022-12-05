Jump to content

We should remember it wasn’t always this easy for England at World Cups

That England have a chance at all is testament to Gareth Southgate, writes Ben Burrows

Monday 05 December 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Southgate is often derided for what some see as defensive, safety first tactics</p>

(Getty)

It isn’t supposed to be this easy and rarely has been before. It certainly wasn’t the last time. Four years ago it took Jordan Pickford’s left hand and Eric Dier’s right boot to finally and mercifully see England past Colombia in a penalty shootout in the last-16 in Russia.

Fast forward to Qatar and this World Cup and things have been far more serene, goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka propelling the Three Lions past Senegal in the first knockout round and into the quarter-finals. It speaks to this team’s progress and the job that Gareth Southgate has done in his six years in charge of the national side.

Before his arrival in 2016, England hadn’t won a knockout game since 2006. Now they’ve won three in as many tournaments. A third quarter-final in that time awaits on Saturday and perhaps even another semi-final and final to come in the next fortnight.

