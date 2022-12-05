It isn’t supposed to be this easy and rarely has been before. It certainly wasn’t the last time. Four years ago it took Jordan Pickford’s left hand and Eric Dier’s right boot to finally and mercifully see England past Colombia in a penalty shootout in the last-16 in Russia.

Fast forward to Qatar and this World Cup and things have been far more serene, goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka propelling the Three Lions past Senegal in the first knockout round and into the quarter-finals. It speaks to this team’s progress and the job that Gareth Southgate has done in his six years in charge of the national side.

Before his arrival in 2016, England hadn’t won a knockout game since 2006. Now they’ve won three in as many tournaments. A third quarter-final in that time awaits on Saturday and perhaps even another semi-final and final to come in the next fortnight.