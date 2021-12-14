Max Verstappen is the Formula One world champion after winning a scarcely believable Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, beating Lewis Hamilton in a thrilling finish to an unforgettable season.

It has been one of the great campaigns with the two rivals going wheel to wheel – and often even closer – as they battled for the driver’s crown.

They headed to the season-ending race on Sunday completely level on points and were almost as close heading down to the first corner after Hamilton edged past the pole-sitting Dutchman at the start. They touched later in the first lap before Hamilton seized control of the race on his way to what he thought would be a record-breaking eighth world title.