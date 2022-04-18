The FA Cup still holds a special place in the footballing calendar.

The early rounds always see an against-the-odds upset or two while the final itself remains one of the year’s standout days. For all their other accolades, the biggest names still crave the chance at getting their hands on the famous old trophy.

But as we gear up for another familiar final is it fair to question just how special it still can be when increasingly only the same teams get to do that each year?