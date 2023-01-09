The FA Cup’s magic number this weekend was nine: of the 20 Premier League clubs who entered the competition, eight were eliminated and one more will fall when Liverpool travel to Wolves for a replay next week, following their 2-2 draw.

Nine third-round defeats equals the record set in 2008, a record which may be broken outright when League One club Oxford United take on Premier League leaders Arsenal on Monday night.

It was a weekend of surprises and outright shocks up and down the country. “I’m completely and totally speechless,” said Wrexham co-owner and Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds after the non-league club’s thrilling 4-3 win over Coventry City. League Two’s Stevenage Town knocked out Aston Villa, while non-league Chesterfield were seconds away from beating West Brom before a heartbreaking equaliser in a 3-3 draw.