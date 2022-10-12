Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

No child should ever go to school hungry – it is unacceptable

We’ve partnered with the Food Foundation to urgently call on the government to give meals to all schoolchildren living in poverty – here’s how you can help, writes Victoria Richards

Wednesday 12 October 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Start by tweeting about our campaign, by calling on your MP to end this shameful legacy</p>

Start by tweeting about our campaign, by calling on your MP to end this shameful legacy

(Getty)

It is absolutely unacceptable and, indeed, unforgivable for any child to go to school hungry in Britain in 2022. Yet sadly, this is what is happening, right now – and it is under the Conservative Party’s watch.

To make change happen, please sign the petition by clicking here

Until 1 April 2018, all children of parents in receipt of universal credit were entitled to free school meals. However, the government has since limited eligibility for recipients of the benefit by introducing a net annual earnings cap of £7,400.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in