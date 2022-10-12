It is absolutely unacceptable and, indeed, unforgivable for any child to go to school hungry in Britain in 2022. Yet sadly, this is what is happening, right now – and it is under the Conservative Party’s watch.

Until 1 April 2018, all children of parents in receipt of universal credit were entitled to free school meals. However, the government has since limited eligibility for recipients of the benefit by introducing a net annual earnings cap of £7,400.