A Senate race that tells us so much about modern America

The Pennsylvania Senate race between Lt Gov John Fetterman and TV personality Dr Mehmet Oz has become a slugfest as the November midterm elections rapidly approach.

But the GOP has struggled to land a punch on Mr Fetterman, the 6ft 8in hoodie-wearing Democrat politician currently in the lead for the crucial Senate seat. In fact, the attacks against Mr Fetterman seem to have only endeared Pennsylvania voters to him, as the state lieutenant governor was ahead of his Republican opponent in recent polling of the race.

Earlier this month, Fox News host Tucker Carlson tried attacking Mr Fetterman over his numerous tattoos. “All your stupid little fake tattoos, it’s a costume, of course. Duh, it’s not real,” the Fox host said on his show.