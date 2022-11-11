If there’s one thing I’ve learnt over the last eight or so years in travel journalism, it’s that people have Very Strong Opinions when it comes to anything to do with behaviour on flights.

Maybe it’s the cramped conditions on those tin cans with wings; maybe it’s the fact that you’re stuck there with no escape at 35,000ft; maybe it’s because the broad spectrum of flyers means every plane cabin is a microcosm of sorts – once you step onto an aircraft, actions that wouldn’t normally raise an eyebrow are subject to microscopic scrutiny.

As an editor, you quickly notice trends in the type of stories that pique readers’ interest; the ones that spark engagement and passionate debate whenever we cover them. And they’re not always the issues you might expect.