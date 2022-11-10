Grieving woman ‘kicked out’ of plane seat for family with baby

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Australian woman has described being left in tears after being moved on a flight shortly after her father died.

Nama Winston said she was holidaying on the country’s Gold Coast when she received a shocking call saying her father had been killed in a tragic car crash.

She and her five-year-old rushed to the airport to be booked on to the next flight home to Adelaide, where Qantas staff were understanding about the sad situation.

“Normally I’m such a careful planner, always selecting seats ahead of time, but that day we needed whatever we could get,” Ms Winston told Kidspot.com.au.

“I explained to Qantas staff that we had to get on the next flight to Adelaide, and shared why; we managed to nab the row they leave for emergency travel like ours. In fact, Qantas purposefully put us there because the third seat would be empty, and we could have a little space.”

She says she thanked airline staff profusely, adding: “my son could spread some toys/colouring out and between that and the window, would be occupied for the three-hour flight, which I desperately needed him to be, because my mind was spinning.

“The other reason why I was relieved to be alone in a row with my son was that I had not been able to stop crying. All day.”

Ms Winston says they settled into their seats, with her reassuring her son through tears that everything would be OK.

She then says a couple boarded with their baby, having booked two seats elsewhere in the cabin, but quickly “spotted us and realised there was a chance for them to have a row to themselves”.

She adds that “the baby was their excuse to kick us out”, describing the parents as “the most selfish people I’ve ever encountered”.

“Cabin crew came over to me and explained that the couple were insisting that WE move to those two seats, so they could spread out with the baby,” continued Ms Winston.

“Oh, to have the arrogance and entitlement of such people. Boarding last, demanding where to sit, and forcing others to comply.”

She told Kidspot that she and her son were moved to a row beside the cabin wall, rather than a window, and the couple didn’t even thank them.

“No window to help distract my son on the worst plane trip I’d ever be on. I know babies are important, but I was furious with the entitled parents,” she said.

Ms Winston went on to say that she was tempted to confront the pair, but thought better of it when a cabin crew member reminded her to stay seated.

The bereaved passenger went on to praise the flight attendant for coming to chat to her after take-off, and helping ease her journey in several small ways.

“He listened as I told him about the day through tears. For the rest of the flight, he kept me in red wine, my son in snacks and food, and he even organised for our bags to be found and removed from the flight first. They were waiting at the carousel when we arrived.

“He also came to us so we could be first to disembark.”

She described the kindness shown to her as “incredible”, and “everything”; but slammed families who ask other parties to move seats, adding: “We’re reading more and more about people’s rude and selfish behaviour on planes every day.”