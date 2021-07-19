If you thought sport would die down now that football isn’t coming home – think again
There is now the small matter of an Olympic Games beginning in a matter of days. There’s no rest for the wicked... or sports journalists, writes Ben Burrows
If you thought sport would die down a bit now football isn’t coming home for the foreseeable future, you can think again.
While many fans across the country would quite like not to think about it for a little while after England’s agonising Euro 2020 final defeat a week ago, no one told the sporting calendar – which is as jam-packed as ever this summer.
This was no truer than Sunday, when a number of huge events reached a dramatic climax at the same time. First came The Open Championship at Royal St George’s in Kent, where American Collin Morikawa would eventually come through to win a first Claret Jug after a hugely impressive week on his debut.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies