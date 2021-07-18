Six athletes and two staff members from the Great Britain athletics team are self-isolating in Tokyo after being identified as close contacts of an individual who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19, the British Olympic Association has announced.

According to a statement, the individual who has tested positive is not a member of the Team GB delegation but was a close contact during their flight to Japan on Thursday.

The eight concerned all tested negative at the airport and have continued to test negative since.

Team GB’s Chef de Mission, Mark England, said: “This is disappointing news for the athletes and staff, but we absolutely respect the protocols in place. We will offer them every support during this period and we are hopeful that they will be able resume training again soon.”

Additional reporting by PA