It didn’t come home, after all, then? Instead, following a rollercoaster month of football, it was an ending we’ve known all too well before.

England’s hopes of winning a first major tournament for 55 years were ended in the most heart-wrenching fashion possible, with a penalty shootout as Italy triumphed at Wembley.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were the ones to miss the decisive spot-kicks this time around, just as Chris Waddle, David Batty and, of course, Gareth Southgate did before them. It ended what had been a magical run through the tournament – one that had captured the imagination of the whole nation.