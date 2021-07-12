As England fans, we should have prepared for this ending

Penalty shootouts really are the worst possible end to a game that a journalist can imagine, writes Ben Burrows

Tuesday 13 July 2021 00:01
<p>England supporters react during the penalty shootout while watching the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy at the fan zone in central London</p>

It didn’t come home, after all, then? Instead, following a rollercoaster month of football, it was an ending we’ve known all too well before.

England’s hopes of winning a first major tournament for 55 years were ended in the most heart-wrenching fashion possible, with a penalty shootout as Italy triumphed at Wembley.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were the ones to miss the decisive spot-kicks this time around, just as Chris Waddle, David Batty and, of course, Gareth Southgate did before them. It ended what had been a magical run through the tournament – one that had captured the imagination of the whole nation.

