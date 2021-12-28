It is one of the cherished traditions of the football calendar that fans look forward to the most, with a slew of matches keeping them warm over Christmas and new year.

Boxing Day, with its packed schedule, remains one of the few untouched relics of a past era, with teams up and down the country all playing on the same day, a rarity in the modern, TV-centric game.

But the truth is, as the Omicron variant of coronavirus continues to wreak havoc all over the country, the last thing football needs right now is more matches.