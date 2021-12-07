Just when you think a scarcely believable Formula One season can’t deliver any more, it does so once again.

It has been one of the most dramatic years in memory, both on and off the track, as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have gone wheel to wheel in the race for the drivers’ title.

It looked to be Verstappen’s to lose for much of it after a stellar mid-season winning run, but seven-time champion Hamilton has come roaring back in the closing stretch with consecutive victories in Brazil, Qatar and, most recently, in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.