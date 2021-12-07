Forget the technical minutiae, Formula One has transformed into pure, unfiltered drama

Formula One hasn’t always been a sport for the casual fan, writes Ben Burrows, but that has changed this season

Tuesday 07 December 2021 00:42
<p>Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have had a number of comings together this season – but Hamilton came out on top on Sunday </p>

(AP)

Just when you think a scarcely believable Formula One season can’t deliver any more, it does so once again.

It has been one of the most dramatic years in memory, both on and off the track, as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have gone wheel to wheel in the race for the drivers’ title.

It looked to be Verstappen’s to lose for much of it after a stellar mid-season winning run, but seven-time champion Hamilton has come roaring back in the closing stretch with consecutive victories in Brazil, Qatar and, most recently, in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

