F1 news LIVE: Race reaction as Lewis Hamilton accuses Max Verstappen of ‘going over the limit’ in Saudi Arabia
Lewis Hamilton won a controversial stop-start Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to draw level with Max Verstappen in the standings with one race left to go
Follow all the latest F1 news and reaction after Lewis Hamilton won a chaotic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to draw level with Max Verstappen in the standings with only one race to go. One of the most dramatic races of the season saw too stoppages as crashes brought out red flags, three grid starts, and a compelling battle between the two main protagonists in the title fight.
Verstappen twice had to give up his advantage after passing or holding off Hamilton illegally. With 13 laps to go Verstappen forced Hamilton off the track as the Mercedes attempted to pass, and Red Bull were instructed by race control to cede the position. Verstappen delayed, and when he did eventually slow down to do so, Hamilton was not prepared and ran into the back of his rival, damaging his front wing. Six laps later, Verstappen eventually handed the lead to Hamilton, who went on to win.
The result means Hamilton, chasing his eighth world title, is level on points with Verstappen, hunting his maiden championship of what is sure to be a stellar career in Formula 1. The pair both have 369.5 points and head to this weekend’s finale in Abu Dhabi with everything to play for. Follow all the latest news and updates below.
Horner says Hamilton was “messing around” before collision
Christian Horner has said Lewis Hamilton could have been “messing around” before he crashed into the back of Max Verstappen’s car at the Saudi Arabia GP on Sunday.
The collision happened as Verstappen was allowing Hamilton to pass. The Red Bull boss told Sky Sports: “We informed race control that we were going to give the place up and Max was lifting off. I think Lewis was lifting off.
“I don’t know if [Hamilton] was messing around looking for the DRS line. It was clear that we had given the place up.”
Lewis Hamilton ‘messed around’ in clash with Max Verstappen, suggests Red Bull chief
Hamilton won the Saudi Arabian GP but hit the back of Verstappen’s car earlier in the race, when the Red Bull driver was supposed to let the Briton past
Did Verstappen go “over the limit” in Saudi Arabia?
Well Hamilton certainly implied he thought so with the two drivers in their third collision of the season.
Verstappen was told to let Hamilton past and so slowed down but in doing so the British driver hit the back of the Dutchman’s car. Hamilton said: “There are some drivers who are over the limit and the rules don’t apply. Today I just tried to do my talking on the track and keep it between the white lines and do it the right way.”
Asked whether Verstappen was one of those drivers, Hamilton said: “He’s over the limit, for sure. I’ve avoided collision on so many occasions with the guy. I don’t mind being the one that always does that because you live to fight another day.”
For the full story:
Lewis Hamilton accuses Max Verstappen of going ‘over the limit’ at Saudi Arabian GP
‘There are some drivers who are over the limit and the rules don’t apply,’ Hamilton said of his title rival
Horner says Verstappen ready for “straight out fight"
Red Bull boss Christian Horner says his driver Max Verstappen is ready to battle Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi.
Whoever wins the race will claim the world title and make some history. Verstappen will get his hands on his first championship while Hamilton will break the record with his eighth.
Horner said: “It’s a straight-out fight as it has been for the entire year. For the fans it is fantastic, it keeps the championship dream alive and we have one shot and it’s time to take it.”
For the full story:
Max Verstappen prepared for ‘straight-out fight’ for F1 title – Christian Horner
Verstappen finished second in an action-packed race in Jeddah.
F1 news: Toto Wolff warns of ‘ugly’ ending
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has warned that the championship is in danger of ending up “really ugly” if stewards continue to be needed to clear up clashes between the drivers.
“In Brazil, I said we are setting a precedent if it’s not investigated that could end up really ugly for the championship. And we have seen incidents that were pretty much Brazil at slower speeds. And we don’t want to have that in Abu Dhabi. The quicker car with the quicker driver should win the championship and not by taking each other off.
“I would hope today’s race has enough repercussions that everybody is going to learn from it and adapt for the final race in Abu Dhabi. Similar driving if it were deemed by the stewards to be over the line would probably also be penalised in Abu Dhabi and that could well end in a messy situation for everybody and I don’t think the championship deserves a result influenced by a collision. So I very much trust in the self-regulating decision.”
F1 news: Hamilton wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Our race report from a chaotic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix:
Lewis Hamilton beats Max Verstappen to Saudi Arabian GP victory after chaotic race
The defending champion will enter the final race of the season level on points with his title rival
F1 news
Follow all the latest F1 news and reaction after Lewis Hamilton won a chaotic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to draw level with Max Verstappen in the standings with only one race to go. One of the most dramatic races of the season saw too stoppages as crashes brought out red flags, three grid starts, and a compelling battle between the two main protagonists in the title fight.
Verstappen twice had to give up his advantage after passing or holding off Hamilton illegally. With 13 laps to go Verstappen forced Hamilton off the track as the Mercedes attempted to pass, and Red Bull were instructed by race control to cede the position. Verstappen delayed, and when he did eventually slow down to do so, Hamilton was not prepared and ran into the back of his rival, damaging his front wing. Six laps later, Verstappen eventually handed the lead to Hamilton, who went on to win.
The result means Hamilton, chasing his eighth world title, is level on points with Verstappen, hunting his maiden championship of what is sure to be a stellar career in Formula 1. The pair both have 369.5 points and head to this weekend’s finale in Abu Dhabi with everything to play for.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies