Max Verstappen is level on points with Lewis Hamilton heading into the season finale (Hassan Ammar/AP) (AP)

Follow all the latest F1 news and reaction after Lewis Hamilton won a chaotic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to draw level with Max Verstappen in the standings with only one race to go. One of the most dramatic races of the season saw too stoppages as crashes brought out red flags, three grid starts, and a compelling battle between the two main protagonists in the title fight.

Verstappen twice had to give up his advantage after passing or holding off Hamilton illegally. With 13 laps to go Verstappen forced Hamilton off the track as the Mercedes attempted to pass, and Red Bull were instructed by race control to cede the position. Verstappen delayed, and when he did eventually slow down to do so, Hamilton was not prepared and ran into the back of his rival, damaging his front wing. Six laps later, Verstappen eventually handed the lead to Hamilton, who went on to win.

The result means Hamilton, chasing his eighth world title, is level on points with Verstappen, hunting his maiden championship of what is sure to be a stellar career in Formula 1. The pair both have 369.5 points and head to this weekend’s finale in Abu Dhabi with everything to play for. Follow all the latest news and updates below.