California wastes over $250m on a pointless election in the middle of a pandemic
An attempt by Republicans to oust Democrat governor Gavin Newsom as part of a recall effort burnt through money that could have changed lives for the better, writes Harriet Sinclair
Caitlyn Jenner is angry this morning. As well she may be. The reality TV star-cum-wannabe politician won just 1.1 per cent of the vote in a recall election that saw incumbent Gavin Newsom retain his role as California governor.
Her main source of annoyance is that so many people voted to keep Newsom in his job: “I can’t believe that this many people actually voted to keep him in office. It’s a shame, honestly, it’s a shame. You kind of get the government you deserve.”
Yes, Caitlyn, you kind of do.
