Caitlyn Jenner is angry this morning. As well she may be. The reality TV star-cum-wannabe politician won just 1.1 per cent of the vote in a recall election that saw incumbent Gavin Newsom retain his role as California governor.

Her main source of annoyance is that so many people voted to keep Newsom in his job: “I can’t believe that this many people actually voted to keep him in office. It’s a shame, honestly, it’s a shame. You kind of get the government you deserve.”

Yes, Caitlyn, you kind of do.