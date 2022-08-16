Is an Iran nuclear deal on the horizon?

For the umpteenth time in two decades, Iran and world powers are on the verge of closing a nuclear deal that would ease sanctions on Iran, place constraints on Tehran’s atomic technology programme and, above all, lower security concerns, creating diplomatic breathing space in the most volatile region of the world. Or maybe they’re not.

One side or the other could be bluffing, pretending to be interested in a deal whilst working against one. Hardline political factions in Tehran or Washington could sabotage an agreement. Another Israeli assassination in Iran or a Yemeni Houthi drone attack in Saudi Arabia could scuttle the talks. And even if there is nothing dramatic, crucial remaining sticking points could prevent any deal. Negotiations could drag on for months, or conclude by the time you finish reading this piece. Or they could collapse at any moment.

As the old adage goes, “nothing is agreed until everything is agreed”. And even after “everything is agreed”, when it comes to Middle East diplomacy, there’s always the chance a party could renege on the deal or some part of it.