For years, Istanbul was known as a relatively tolerant haven for members of the LGBT+ community in the Muslim world. A colourful annual pride parade was a celebration of the megapolis’s spirit of freedom, diversity and openness to the world. Not any more.

In recent years, following the rightward turn of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, police have busted up the annual pride march along Istanbul’s Istiklal Street. As an excuse they have cited either Ramadan, the coronavirus pandemic, or worries about upsetting the sensibilities of citizens.

This year, authorities in the Erdogan-appointed governor’s office and interior ministry barred the pride parade, citing dubious coronavirus measures, even as shopping malls are wide open and pro-government political rallies are allowed to proceed. On 26 June, police in riot gear violently stormed a group of pride month marchers making their way along the side streets of Istanbul’s Beyoglu district.