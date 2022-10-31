Perhaps it is the momentum of this cycle that keeps Jake Paul going. Each time the YouTube star announces his next boxing bout, it begins – insistence that this opponent will stop Paul, criticism of the 25-year-old’s in-ring abilities, then frustration after his latest win that he is not facing tougher competition.

Of course, with the gradual elevation of ability across the ring, the cycle rotates less smoothly; the cogs grind and grate. At some point, the wheels may come off altogether amid acceptance that Paul has actually earned – gulp! – respect.

That day is edging closer, following the American’s decision victory over UFC legend Anderson Silva on Saturday.